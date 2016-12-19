Mobile
Foreign investors buy Dh2.97b shares in November on ADX

Net foreign investment during the month of November amounted to about Dh13m

Gulf News
 

Dubai

The value of shares bought by foreign investors registered in Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange during November 2016, amounted to Dh2.975 billion; constituting 48.3 per cent of the total trading value.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sell value during the same period reached Dh2.988 billion, constituting 48.5 per cent of total turnover. As a result, net foreign investment during the month of November amounted to about Dh13 million.

Net institutional investment in ADX during November amounted to Dh131 million, an increase of around 52 per cent in comparison to the previous month, October, which reflects the continued flow of liquidity in this segment into the Exchange.

ADX General Index at the end of November 2016 increased by 0.20 per cent compared to the previous month closing at 4308 points. On the sectoral level, the Consumer Staples sector index, achieved an increase of 2.32 per cent, followed by the banking sector with 1.76 per cent, and the insurance sector, with a growth of 0.58 per cent.

While as investment and financial services sector index declined by 5.38 per cent, followed by the industrial sector index, with a decrease of 5.30 per cent. The index of the services sector declined by 2.06 per cent, and the real estate sector with a decline of 1.78 per cent, while the telecommunications sector dropping by 1.08 per cent and finally the energy sector by 0.59 per cent.

The market capitalisation of listed companies at the end of November increased by 0.35 per cent, to reach Dh424.890 billion, compared to Dh423.388 billion at the end of October. The trading value of shares traded on the exchange increased by 163 per cent to reach Dh6.158 billion compared to Dh2.337 billion recorded during the month of October.

Number of shares traded during the month amounted to around 4.567 billion shares, compared with 1.132 billion shares traded during the month before, amounting to an increase of 303 per cent. The number of executed transactions reached almost 48,192, compared with 21,048 transactions during October, an increase of around 130 per cent.

The average daily trading value during November reached around Dh280 million, compared with Dh111 million in October, representing an increase of 151.5 per cent. Trading days were 22 compared with 21 days in the previous month. The number of companies which shares were traded on reached 55 listed companies.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Dubai
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Dubai
