Dubai’s Emaar Malls says 2016 dividend unchanged on year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai’s Emaar Malls says 2016 dividend unchanged on year

The dividend would be the same as the payout for 2015

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emaar Malls said on Monday its board had recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.1 dirham ($0.03) per share for 2016.

The dividend would be the same as the payout for 2015.

Emaar Malls, part of Emaar Properties, reported a 3.9 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to Dh452 million.

Last year’s revenues grew by 8 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.227 billion for the Dubai-based developer, off the back of a solid performance for the company’s mall business.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oman sets initial price guidance for dollar bond

Business Gallery

Superyachts on show at DIBS 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat