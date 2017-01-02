Bids for insurance shares on first trading day of Dubai bourse

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bids for insurance shares on first trading day of Dubai bourse

Gulf Finance House, which was the best performing stocks last year, falls nearly 2.5% at close

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The first trading day of 2017 saw a resurgent interest in insurance stocks.

Stocks like Islamic Arab Insurance Company or Salama, Dar Al Takaful and Dubai Islamic and Reinsurance rose more than 14 per cent in trade on the back of expectations of additional demand for their products, after witnessing intermittent buying last week.

“Insurance stocks are rallying due to the expected positive effect of mandatory insurance law came inforce beginning of 2017,” Tariq Qaqish, head of asset management at Al Mal Capital told Gulf News.

The three stocks collectively witnessed 28 per cent of the total volumes of 562 million shares. Islamic Arab Insurance Company was the most active stock and traded about 125 million shares.

But analysts are not convinced with the insurance story.

“Although we would witness growth in premiums, we don’t believe that there would be significant bottom line impact on insurance companies. Some of the speculative investors have taken this news and drove those stocks up, which in our opinion does not make sense as the health care mostly a loss making business,” Qaqish added.

Small stocks

Gulf Finance House closed 2.46 per cent lower at Dh1.98, after gaining more than 300 per cent in 2016, the top performer on the bourse. Analysts expect the trades in smaller stocks like GFH, Shuaa will continue for more.

“It all goes back to the flows. During the last few months, flows were massively going to speculative stocks like Shuaa, Gulf Navigation, Deyaar, and Amlak. These stocks have rallied strongly not on fundamental basis, but due to speculative activity,” Qaqish said.

“This will continue until we see a shift in sentiment towards stocks which pays high dividends and traded at attractive valuations. We expect this shift to happen during the first quarter of 2017 especially after Q4 numbers are announced,” he added.

Overall, the Dubai Financial Market General index closed 0.22 per cent higher at 3,538.68.

In Abu Dhabi, the Securities exchange general index closed 0.27 per cent lower at 4,533.87.

The Tadawul index in Saudi Arabia closed up 0.21 per cent at 7,252.99.

“Saudi stocks would continue to be driven by news coming out from government initiatives to diversify their economy. Other drivers for Saudi would be implementation of the announced budget and oil prices movement,” Qaqish said. The index has gained 8.78 per cent in the past one year.

“As for Qatar stocks, we would be watching the infrastructure built up in the run up to World cup in 2022 and the M&A activities that already started in the banking space,” Qaqish said.

The Qatar exchange index closed 0.08 per cent lower at 10,428.72. “Kuwait investors would be looking at awarding of infra structure and the ongoing unresolved issues between parliament and the cabinet. Oman surprised investors in 2016 and expect to continue as we expect to see more FDIs to its economy,” Qaqish said.

The Kuwait Stock Exchange index closed 0.47 per cent higher at 5,775.35. The Muscat securities MSM 30 index closed 0.77 per cent lower at 5,700.21.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Deyaar
follow this tag on MGNDeyaar
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Gulf Finance House
follow this tag on MGNGulf Finance House

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Deyaar
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street set to open higher, Fed minutes eyed

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler