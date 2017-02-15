Better in Britain FTSE 100 might become a bit more national

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Better in Britain FTSE 100 might become a bit more national

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s FTSE Russell is proposing changes to how it assigns nationality to firms

Image Credit: Reuters
The lobby of the London Stock Exchange. FTSE Russell’s proposals inlclude changes to the benchmark FTSE 100 index.
Gulf News
 

London: The U.K.’s equity benchmark is about to lose some of its foreignness.

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s FTSE Russell is proposing changes to how it assigns nationality to firms on its global equity indexes. These benchmarks include the £2 trillion ($2.5 trillion) FTSE 100 Index.

Because passive investors need to match the composition of the indexes they track, changes often force selling or buying. FTSE Russell says most UK-focused stock funds track their indexes.

The criteria will include a company’s place of incorporation, headquarters, assets, revenue and its primary listing, according to a consultation survey closing Wednesday.

The new rules may eventually exclude Dublin-based construction firm CRH Plc, Mexican miner Fresnillo Plc, and German travel operator TUI AG from the FTSE 100, according to initial indications. The three stocks make up about 1.7 per cent of the UK benchmark.

In turn, US-listed Liberal Global Plc and IHS Markit Ltd could be eligible for the FTSE 100.

“It is perhaps logical that clearly non-UK stocks do not stay in the index,” Societe Generale SA analysts led by John Carson wrote in a note late Tuesday. “We would imagine the LSE and the companies themselves not being keen on the companies being less represented in major indices however.”

In the FTSE 250 Index, the changes would affect Canadian TV and film distributor Entertainment One Ltd, Peru-based Hochschild Mining Plc, NMC Health Plc from the United Arab Emirates and Russia’s Polymetal International Plc. The FTSE Small Capitalisation Index could lose Lamprell Plc to the UAE. In total, 49 constituents of the FTSE Global Equity Index series would change nationality, according to the index provider.

The review stems from the 2015 merger of FTSE and Russell — two of the world’s biggest index providers at the time — which have historically used different methods to determine nationality. While FTSE Russell aims to apply the changes by June, Societe Generale analysts argue this is “too soon.”

“Our feeling is that any consultations or changes should be carried out due to investor demand or necessity and not driven by two providers coming together,” they wrote.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
FTSE
follow this tag on MGNFTSE
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
FTSE
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa