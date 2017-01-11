Aabar set to invest in UniCredit’s share sale — sources

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aabar set to invest in UniCredit’s share sale — sources

Firm seen launching €13b share issue soon after February 9

Gulf News
 

Milan/Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi investor Aabar Investments is set to buy more shares in UniCredit in the Italian bank’s upcoming €13 billion (Dh50.2 billion, $14 billion) share offer, Italy’s biggest ever cash call, three sources said on Wednesday.

UniCredit, the country’s largest bank by assets, will launch the share offer next month to boost its capital base as it embarks on a restructuring plan under new CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

UniCredit has already found a group of banks ready to mop up any unsold shares, unlike rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena

which last month had to be rescued by Italy’s government after failing to find buyers for its stock.

A successful capital raising would be an important sign of market confidence in Italy’s battered banking system, weighed down by bad loans and low profitability.

Mustier last month unveiled a plan to shift €17.7 billion in bad debts off UniCredit’s balance sheet, cut 14,000 jobs and close 944 branches by the end of 2019.

One of the three sources familiar with the matter said Aabar had confidence in UniCredit’s strategy and would buy new shares to keep its stake unchanged.

Given the cash call’s size, Aabar would need to invest around 650 million euros to maintain its 5 per cent stake that makes it UniCredit’s second-biggest shareholder behind US

investor Capital Research and Management Company.

Aabar and UniCredit declined to comment.

A fourth source said on Wednesday the bank was set to launch its capital increase soon after approving full-year earnings on February 9.

Theoretical price

Separately, two sources confirmed a report in daily Il Messaggero saying the bank could sell new shares at a 30-40 per cent discount to the theoretical price of the stock when excluding subscription rights.

The new shares could be sold at around €1.2-1.3 each before a planned reverse stock split, the sources said, adding however the bank had made no final decision on pricing yet.

By 1219 GMT shares in UniCredit fell 2.5 per cent to €2.61.

Mustier, a French investment banker formerly at Societe Generale, arrived at UniCredit in July to oversee a capital strengthening and a streamlining of its operations after capital worries had dogged the Italian bank for years.

He immediately started selling assets including Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao and asset manager Pioneer Investments.

The possibility that a slimmed-down UniCredit could become a takeover target has raised alarm in Rome after France’s Vivendi became the top investor in former monopolist Telecom Italia and aggressively built a large stake in broadcaster Mediaset.

Both UniCredit and Societe Generale in November declined to comment on rumours of a possible merger.

The head of the Lower House Budget Committee Francesco Boccia on Wednesday told Radio24 there was a French plan to take over UniCredit.

“There is a design to make UniCredit French,” Boccia said.

One of the sources familiar with UniCredit’s share issue said a merger deal for the bank was a concrete possibility once Mustier had completed his job.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year