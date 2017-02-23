Mobile
UAE firm launches bulletproof glass

Al Heya Special Glass Factory launches ‘Made in UAE’ glass that can resist a .40 calibre round at 10 metres

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi-based Al Heya Special Glass Factory launched its first ‘Made in UAE’ blast and bullet resistance glass at IDEX this week.

The firm said tests carried out last month showed the glass sustained the impact from a .40 calibre round fired from a range of 10 metres.

Company owner Abdullah Al Mansouri said, “The glass is also explosion resistant, and our production capacity will be around two hundred and forty thousand square metres per year in flat and curved glass, and we are also working to cover all requirements for armoured vehicles.” (WAM)

United Arab Emirates
ABU DHABI
United Arab Emirates
ABU DHABI
