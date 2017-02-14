Sharjah Chamber eyes strong ties with Belgian firms

Abu Dhabi: Officials from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with members of a prominent Belgian economic delegation headed by Pieter De Crem, Belgian Federal Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, according to a statement on Tuesday from Sharjah Chamber. During the meeting, both parties discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and strengthening bilateral economic ties and reciprocal investment between the two sides.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Belgian economic delegation’s visit to the UAE, organised by the state’s chamber of commerce and industry and the Arab-Belgium-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. The Belgian delegation included representatives from 29 firms and organisations that specialise in different sectors such as construction, food and beverages, engineering, services, consultancy, banking and financial services, interior design, legal and industrial services and energy.