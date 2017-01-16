Global carmakers hit by Twitter-fuelled diatribes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Global carmakers hit by Twitter-fuelled diatribes

And it is not just US brands that are feeling the heat from Trump’s tweets

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Workers lay bricks outside the General Motors Co assembly plant in Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico.
Gulf News
 

New Tork:

If there are two traits I share with the new president-elect, it’s an interest in the auto industry and a love of Twitter. The car business is an enormous and deeply influential entity whose daily decisions affect thousands of jobs around the world, but Twitter gives even the most shy and retiring of us a chance to exert influence, too.

At least that’s the lesson I take away from Donald Trump’s series of auto industry tweets, in which the president-elect alternately berated and praised automakers that were making and unmaking plans to build cars in Mexico. Trump’s path forward on policies aimed at stemming the flow of manufacturing jobs to Mexico may be uncertain, but his tweets have already changed the game.

For decades, automakers have grown accustomed to politicians treating them as partners. Mayors and lawmakers show up to bask in the job-growing glow of every new announcement and pretend they’ve never heard about overseas plants and imported models. After the bailouts of GM and Chrysler, politicians became more careful than ever to highlight only the good news.

The problem with this cosy arrangement is that the bailout only slowed the shutdown of US auto plants, while the flood of new investments in Mexico (and China) grew unabated. Despite record profits, automakers shuffled ever-more new production south of the border while the politicians who took credit for rescuing them kept quiet.

The result was a simmering resentment among auto workers, whose anger Trump rode to the best showing of a Republican among union households since Ronald Reagan.

Trump has now given voice to this Rust Belt angst in a series of tweets, lambasting GM and Toyota for their planned and present Mexican production while praising Ford for cancelling its $1.6 billion factory planned for the state of San Luis Potosi. Trump had targeted Ford’s Mexico investments throughout the campaign, and the automaker’s about-face showed the extent to which car builders are seeking to placate the next president.

Though Ford’s Focus compact car will still be built at an existing Mexican plant, the company emphasised investments in US plants and gave Trump’s “pro-growth” policies credit for its decision.

Of course cynics will point out that this decision will actually save Ford $500 million; that the cancelling of the new plant had a lot more to do with slow demand for compact cars than Trump’s tweets; and that low margins on smaller cars mean that American workers (especially those represented by the United Auto Workers) are unlikely to win new work building them.

These facts show just how complex plant investment decisions really are, and suggest that Trump’s tweets may be less effective in cases where his target’s interests are less aligned with his own.

Still, it’s worth considering that Trump’s tweets may be one of the best developments for American auto jobs in years. Ford’s real decision to cancel the Mexico plant may have been heavily motivated by business concerns, but by giving Trump the credit they probably hoped to send him looking for other targets.

And sure enough, Trump immediately went after GM’s decision to import Chevrolet Cruzes from Mexico, prompting an extremely misleading statement from the company. From there, Trump went after Toyota, which promised not to reduce US employment as a result of any Mexico investments.

At the Detroit Auto Show, automakers are falling over themselves to tout their investments in US jobs. These may be mostly symbolic victories, but they show that Trump’s tweets have shaken down the old, apathetic order.

Of course Trump’s use of Twitter as a medium says less about social media than about the power of the presidential bully pulpit — and that he could have had equal influence through speeches or press releases or interviews. But I think Twitter gives the president-elect two unique advantages over traditional media approaches.

First, Twitter not only gives Trump message control but it also makes him more relatable. The way he uses it to troll and bully is relatable to a lot of Americans, because a lot of people use Twitter to bully and troll as a way of feeling as if they have some kind of control over their lives.

Trump is probably doing it for the same reason: For all his power, he can’t control the media, and his tweets clearly reflect his frustration with that state of affairs.

Second, Trump obviously doesn’t have a clear policy here. If he tried to get reporters to write a story about his bashing automakers for Mexico plans, the journalists would likely ask a lot of questions and bring up a lot of annoying context, some of which might mitigate his message.

On Twitter, the message is direct, and when reporters start trying to fact-check him on the intricacies of trade relations he just moves on to the next tweet and the next topic.

These advantages are balanced by troubling trade-offs. In particular, the media scrutiny Trump seeks to avoid might actually give his scattershot campaign against outsourcing some much-needed focus. Trump seems to lash out at automakers regardless of their relative investments in the US and Mexico, their overall import policy (for example, GM is the only US automaker importing cars from China) or their treatment under past administrations.

After all, some argue that the Barack Obama administration drove automakers like Toyota and VW away from US investments with trumped-up regulatory attacks and UAW labour-organising drives. If automakers can’t figure out how to give Trump what he wants, his tweets may result in the kind of uncertainty that actually discourages investment in US factories.

Perhaps the most important ambiguity for Trump to clarify: how far he is willing to go to stop outsourcing and what — if any — compromises he will accept in order to hold off on his threat of a border tax. Would he accept automakers building low-profit sedans in Mexico in order to preserve US jobs building higher-margin trucks, SUVs and luxury cars?

Would a potential border tax just be on finished vehicles or would the growing number of imported car parts be taxed as well, driving up the cost of even American-made vehicles? With the US car market at the top of its business cycle, is Trump willing to risk setting off a downturn in demand by enacting tariffs that are sure to raise new car prices?

Underlying these specific policy questions is a broader uncertainty: Does Trump even realise that tariffs are no longer the key consideration for new car plant investments? Currency market volatility is forcing automakers to diversify their production toward a “build where you sell” model, regardless of protectionist measures.

In fact, Mexico’s ascendance in the auto industry is fuelled more by its trade agreements with the Americas and Europe than low wages. If Trump doesn’t recognise that free trade is critical to attracting new car factories, he’ll soon find his new industry allies turning on him.

Still, as long as he keeps tweeting, Trump has the opportunity to make progress on outsourcing without incurring the thorny and unpredictable consequences of new tariffs. The US is not losing out on auto job growth because of structural issues, and it is capable of competing for almost any new car factory in the Western Hemisphere as long as company executives are willing to actually consider it as an option.

The fear of ending up on the wrong side of a Trump tweet might be just the motivation they need to invest seriously in American auto jobs.

More from Features

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsFeatures

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Features

Carmakers hit by Twitter-fuelled diatribes

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon