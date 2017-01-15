WFES attendees grew three times since 2008

Dubai: And the number of people attending the World Future Energy summit (WFES) has trebled in size since 2008.

The 10th edition of the WFES is expected to host 880 companies from 40 countries and 38,000 attendees from 175 countries. This compares with 600 companies and 32,000 attendees that participated in 2016, the orgainers said in a statement.

Among the major regional markets, Saudi Arabia will be an official country partner for WFES, having announced a target of 9.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2023 as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 national development strategy. The Saudi pavilion will be the biggest at the event, hosting key government and business entities. A high-level delegation will travel to Abu Dhabi from Morocco, where one of the Mena (Middle East and North Africa) region’s most successful renewable energy programmes is on track to supply more than half the nation’s electricity needs by 2030, while Indian officials will be seeking partners for ambitious plans to add 175 gigawatts of renewables to their energy mix by 2022.

Other markets, such as Egypt and Jordan, also have advanced plans for renewable energy, part of a commercial environment that is attracting the world’s biggest technology providers to the region, as well as driving the emergence of innovative small-to-medium businesses focused on specific aspects of sustainability.