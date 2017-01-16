Saudi Arabia to invest $30-$50b on clean energy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi Arabia to invest $30-$50b on clean energy

World’s largest exporter of oil to build to build nuclear reactors

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia is going big on renewables and nuclear with an investment outlay of up to $50 billion in the short term, its energy minister said on Monday.

The oil rich kingdom hit by low oil prices and budget deficits plans to rely more on renewables, emulating the UAE by investing in renewable and nuclear energy.

Saudi Arabia is launching in the next few weeks the first round of bids for a massive programme of 10 gigawatts from renewables with a total investment of $30 to $50 billion by 2023.

Khalid Al Falih was speaking on the opening day of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“We will be launching in next few weeks, first to bid round of massive programme of 10 gigawatts of $30 to $50 billion by 2023. That’s the target. Some bid rounds will go in next few weeks. This will be primarily solar and wind,” he said.

Saudi Arabia also plans to invest in nuclear energy by building two nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 2.8 gigawatts.

“We are going nuclear. We are in the early feasibility and design stage for the first two reactors, which will complement 10 gigawatts of renewable by 2023.”

He said Saudi Arabia is also working on an interconnection of renewable energy project that will connect the kingdom to Yemen, Jordan and Egypt to exchange non-fossil sources of energy.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter produces very little renewable energy, representing less than one per cent of the total produced.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Expo 2020 showcases sustainability pavilion

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon