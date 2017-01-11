Mobile
Rex Tillerson is a friend of Abu Dhabi, energy minister says

His appointment would be a great addition to foreign policy

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazroui on Wednesday heaped praises on Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who is set to become the new US Secretary of State in Donald Trump’s administration.

Tillerson was in Washington on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing.

Calling him as a good friend of Abu Dhabi, Al Mazroui said Tillerson’s experience in the energy industry would be handy in bridging the gap between politicians and in building the credibility of the country which he represents.

“Working internationally in so many countries, you tend to bridge gap between politicians and you tend to help build credibility for the country you represent. It (his appointment) would be a great addition to foreign policy and I wish him good luck,” he said at Gulf Intelligence energy forum in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“He is a friend and understands the region well. His relationship with Russia is going be a plus point. Exxon Mobil is giant company with presence in many countries around the world. Exxon Mobil has a history with us and is still operating in the UAE.”

In the UAE, the company has been active since 1939 in the development of various oilfields. Currently, the company along with Adnoc (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) and Jodco (Japan Oil Development Company) is developing Upper Zakum field, one of the largest offshore oilfields in the world.

Tillerson visited the UAE in November to deliver a keynote speech at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference where he acknowledged ExxonMobil’s partnership with Adnoc.

Speaking about Iran, the energy minister said Iran needs investment to increase their oil production and it takes time. Iran which is exempted from the Opec deal is allowed to increase production to pre-sanction levels of about 4 million barrels per day.

“We need stability in the region. Whoever is not promoting stability will suffer. We are promoter of peace and promoter of stability in the region. Stability could lead to development of economy,” he said referring to a question on Iran.

More from Energy

