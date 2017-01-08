Opec paints a picture of long-term stability for oil

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Opec paints a picture of long-term stability for oil

With prices pushed into recovery mode, developing economies could pick up the slack

Gulf News
 

It is said that “on a clear day you can see forever”. But is this applicable to the oil market where the evolution in the long run can be seen?

Forecasters through their complex models and reasonably predictable assumptions can work out scenarios for interested parties to look at ... and make decisions accordingly. After more than two years of relatively low oil prices, Opec’s “World Oil Outlook 2016” (WOO) comes at a time when the oil market is showing signs of recovery, though prices are still about half what they used to be before June 2014.

The assumptions are that the world’s population would increase from 7.3 billion in 2015 to 9.07 billion in 2040. Naturally, most of the growth is in the developing countries, where the hunger for energy and oil is well manifested.

Also, world economic growth would be 3.5 per cent a year and again the developing countries would experience much higher rates than the rest of the world.

Energy policies are assumed to be the currently announced ones but evolving over time, especially with respect to climate agreements, emission reduction and inclination for renewable energy in power generation.

But the most interesting assumption is that on crude prices. The report assumes that prices would increase to $65 (Dh239) a barrel in nominal terms by 2021 or $60 in real terms. But in 2040 the price would increase to $155 a barrel or $92 in real terms.

This is not outrageous in the light of current market conditions if one remembers that oil prices went over $140 a barrel only few years ago. The Opec Secretariat warns that these are “working assumptions” rather than a desired path or what would eventually happen by the changing circumstances in the world.

Given these assumptions, world energy would increase from 273.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) to 382.1 in 2040, or an overall growth rate of 1.3 per cent a year. Oil and gas would supply 53 per cent in 2040 similar to the current share.

As expected, the natural growth rate would be 2.1 per cent, which is much higher than the 0.6 per cent for each of oil and coal. As expected other renewables (wind, solar and geothermal) would have the highest rate of growth of 6.6 per cent a year. The drive for renewables in power generation can no longer be considered a fancy.

In absolute terms renewables would increase from 3.4-mboe in 2014 to 17.9 in 2040.

The report assures us that “the outlook remains optimistic” as oil demand would increase to 99.2 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2021, which is 1-mbd higher than last year’s forecast reflecting the effect of the low price of crude oil. Oil demand would go on increasing to 109.4-mbd by 2040, slightly lower than last year’s forecast reflecting the inroads of other forms of energy especially renewables and electricity.

In the period under consideration, OECD oil demand would decline by 8.9-mbd due to higher vehicle efficiency and the increase in the number of vehicles using non-conventional fuels such as electricity and natural gas. This is compared to an increase in oil demand among developing countries by 24.6-mbd, reflecting higher economic growth, urbanisation and the desire to have more private cars.

Efficiency improvements would catch up in these countries, but at slower rates than in the industrially advanced nations.

On the sectoral side, growth in oil demand would come mainly from the transport sector and petrochemicals where it would increase by 9- and 3.4-mbd respectively. Only passenger cars would increase from 1 million in 2015 to 2.1 in 2040 and most would still use conventional liquid fuel though non-conventionally fuelled vehicles are increasing to a share of 22 per cent in 2040 from 3 per cent in 2014.

“Non-Opec supply would be fairly flat over long-term, but declines post-2030. Non-Opec liquids output is seen rising to a high of 61.4-mbd in 2027 and then slowly dropping to 58.9-mbd in 2040,” the report estimates.

All regions outside Opec would experience declines by then except in Eurasia, including Russia, where output would approach 17.4-mbd by 2040. US tight oil would resume growth but start declining by 2030 and global non-conventicles would reach 10-mbd in 2029 before declining to below 9-mbd in 2040.

The result of all this for Opec is that the demand for its crude oil would stay “relatively flat from 2019—25, but rises steadily post-2025”, that is to say it would hover “in the range of 33.6—33.8-mbd between 2019 and 2025”.

Growth would resume to a level of 41-mbd in 2040. Opec’s share in world liquid supply in 2040 is 37 per cent, which is 3 per cent higher than in 2015, a result that would surprise many.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

UAE Energy Plan for 2050 to achieve balance

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish