Mubadala Investment Company board endorses new structure

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mubadala Investment Company board endorses new structure

Senior management team announced under newly created platforms

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi

Mubadala Investment Company formed by the merger of two Abu Dhabi state owned entities on Thursday announced that its board has endorsed the new structure for the company. The board of directors of investment company also announced the senior management team under the newly created platforms.

Mubadala Investment Company was recently formed by the merger of Mubadala Development Company and international petroleum investment company (Ipic). Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak is the new managing director and CEO of the newly created company, as announced earlier.

In other senior positions, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhair will be the Deputy Group CEO & Chief Executive Officer, Alternative Investments and Infrastructure, Homaid Al Shimmari is the Deputy Group CEO & Chief Human Capital & Corporate Officer and Musabbeh Al Kaabi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum & Petrochemicals.

“This marks an important milestone for the new company. Committees comprised of Mubadala and Ipic leaders, have worked very hard over the past six months to put in place a proposal for a structure that will best serve the new company’s mandate,” stated Al Mubarak.

Expected to begin operations in May this year, the total assets of Mubadala Investment Company stand at $125 billion.

The company has been set up across investment platforms of significant scale — Petroleum & Petrochemicals (31.1 per cent); Technology, Manufacturing & Mining (21.6 per cent); Aerospace, Information & Communications Technology (10.6 per cent); and Renewables and Alternative Investments & Infrastructure (31 per cent).

Under petroleum and petrochemical platform companies included are Cespa, Nova Chemicals, Borealis and Mubadala Petroleum, in Alternative Investments & Infrastructure platform there are significant equity investments worldwide and in different sectors including health care and real estate.

There are also significant investments under Technology, Manufacturing & Mining platform in Globalfoundries, Emirates Global Aluminium, AMD, and Matsa and in Aerospace, ICT & Renewables platform investments are in Yahsat and Masdar.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Masdar
follow this tag on MGNMasdar

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Masdar
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Energy

Oil rises as Opec could extend output cuts

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her