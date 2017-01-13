Dewa organises Shams Dubai solar power consultation workshop

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dewa, has organised a consultation workshop on installing photovoltaic panels, as part of the Shams Dubai project in cooperation with the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, Dubai Carbon.

The workshop was part of efforts to achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 to transform Dubai into a sustainable city with environmental elements that are clean and healthy, as per the requirements of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNCCC.

The workshop was held at Raffles Hotel, Dubai, and focuses on stages 1 and 2 of installing photovoltaic (PV) panels on the rooftops of Dubai Ports World, and the building of a 31 megawatt solar power plant, as per the UNCCC gold standard.

In adherence with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce carbon emissions and develop a green economy, and to support the long-term national ‘A Green Economy for Sustainable Development’ initiative, Dewa takes priority in reducing carbon emissions, as a main element of its strategy.

“Dewa adopts the best international practices across all operations to reduce carbon emissions. The consultation workshop was held as part of Dewa’s efforts to establish framework and develop operations to reduce carbon emissions as part of daily activities, while consolidating partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

“Dewa is committed to supporting and implementing the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to transform the UAE into the city with the lowest carbon footprint on Earth. Dewa also supports global efforts to limit the effects of global warming. In June 2016, the UNCCC announced the launch of the UAE Solar Power Programme by Dewa, in collaboration with Dubai Carbon, to enhance the Clean Development Mechanism [CDM] in all ongoing solar projects.” added Al Tayer.