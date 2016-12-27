Dewa completes 53% of M-Station expansion

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Tuesday announced the completion of 53 per cent of its M-Station expansion project, the largest power production and water desalination plant in the UAE.

M-Station’s expansion includes new power generation units with a capacity of 700MW to be added to the current capacity of the station to eventually produce 2,760MW on completion, Dewa said in a statement. The expansion, at an estimated cost of Dh1.47 billion, is projected to be completed by the end of April 2018. The current expansion has logged 3.9 million safe man-hours without any injuries, Dewa said.