Dana Gas posts lower profit in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dana Gas posts lower profit in 2016

The company reports $33m in profit in 2016 compared to $144m in 2015

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dana Gas
$1 billion Invested in Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum Kurdistan Operations. Most oil companies already have multi-billion dollar plans for gas exploration and production.
 

Abu Dhabi: Dana gas, the UAE energy company posted a $33 million profit for full year 2016, nearly four times lower than full year profit of $144 million in 2015, according to a company statement on Thursday.

The company reported 2016 fourth quarter profit of $7 million compared to $134.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The profit was lower due to a gain on one-off sale of five per cent interest in Pearl and settlement from the RWE arbitration in 2015, Dana Gas said.

Dana Gas CEO Dr Patrick Allman-Ward said the company continued to improve significantly its margins by reducing overheads and operational expenditure.

“Unfortunately, we still face challenges around collections, which were disappointing in Egypt last year, and we must therefore balance further investment in the country with collections going forward. The situation around lack of payment in Egypt coupled with our sukuk maturity due at the end of October this year means that we must remain focussed on short-term cash preservation.”

Despite this backdrop, the medium term outlook for Dana Gas remains exciting.

“The company has material exploration upside in Egypt, world-class fields in Kurdistan to be developed and is making progress towards successful resolution on its arbitrations.”

The company reported full year revenue of $392 million as compared to $417 million in 2015. The drop in revenue was due to lower realised liquid prices despite the increase in the group annual average production.

Total average 2016 production increased by 5% to 67,050 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 63,900 boepd in 2015.

In the UAE, a final hearing to determine the damage claims against the NIOC (National Iranian Oil Company) for non-performance of the contract took place in The Hague on 3 November 2016, the company said.

A judgement is expected in 2017. This damage phase follows the first phase of the arbitration which was decided by the Tribunal's award issued in 2014 which confirmed the validity of the 25 year gas supply contract between NIOC and Crescent Petroleum.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
dana gas pjsc

Also In Energy

Tabreed eyes further Gulf expansion

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system