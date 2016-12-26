What makes or breaks employee loyalty in UAE?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

What makes or breaks employee loyalty in UAE?

With a lot of people forecast to quit jobs next year, businesses have been encouraged to focus on staff loyalty

 

Dubai:  With the year 2017 forecast to be a period of job hopping in the UAE and across the Gulf, businesses have been encouraged to find ways to retain talent and foster staff loyalty.

Loyalty is one of the key ingredients to the success of a company. Employees who display a high level of commitment to their organisation don’t just stick around for a very long time, they tend to work hard and are more efficient.

And when it comes to loyalty, there appears to be just one biggest motivator of all – money.

In a new study conducted recently, nearly half (48 per cent) of workers in the UAE consider the size of their monthly paycheque, as well as the compensation and benefits packages, as the biggest factor influencing staff loyalty.

About a third (28 per cent) are specific about salary as the biggest motivator, followed by compensation and benefits (20 per cent), direct managers (18 per cent), top management (17 per cent) and team members (17 per cent).

Online job portal Bayt.com, which conducted the study from November 4, 2016 to December 10, 2016, also said that office environments are also an important “loyalty factor” for many of UAE employees.

In order to increase staff loyalty, companies should also invest in the career growth of their employees, with nearly four in ten respondents (38.2 per cent) in the region citing lack of promotion and career development as the biggest factor that can damage loyalty.

Low salaries (28.2 per cent), as well as unfair division of work and responsibilities (22.1 per cent) and biased or subjective feedback (11.6 per cent) can also damage staff loyalty.

“Employers should be well aware that granting opportunities for growth and advancement and truly listening to what matters to the employee are among the best ways to win their loyalty and support,” said Suhail Masri, vice president of employer solutions at Bayt.com.

“We are not simply talking about retention here. Employee loyalty is parallel to dedication, trustworthiness and positive work ethics. Targeting loyalty plays a central role in furthering the success strategy of an organisation or company, regardless of size and activity sector,” she added.

The results of the survey were based on the responses of a total of 8,223 workers, employers and human resources (HR) professionals from the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Tunisia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, among others.

More from Employment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees