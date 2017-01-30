Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees after Trump order

Dubai: American coffee company Starbucks has offered to open thousands of vacancies worldwide in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to ban travellers from a number of Middle East countries.

Howard Schultz, Starbucks chairman and chief executive officer, sent a message to all its employees on Sunday, assuring them that the company is going to hire 10,000 victims of war over a period of five years. Jobs will be offered in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business.

“We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question,” said Schultz in a message obtained by Gulf News.

“These uncertain times call for different measures and communication tools than we have used in the past.”

The United Nations had said that there are more than 65 million people fleeing war and violence. “We are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years,” said Schultz.

Starbucks operates nearly 600 stores in 12 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, employing more than 10,000 staff, through its trading partner Alshaya Group, a privately-run Kuwaiti company.

Alshaya’s portfolio includes more than 2,600 retail stores in the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, providing jobs for more than 40,000 individuals of more than 110 nationalities.Schultz also assured that the company will continue to invest in Mexico, where Starbucks has been sourcing its coffee from for 30 years now.

The American president had earlier triggered a backlash after issuing an executive order banning people from Iran, Somalia, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Syria from entering the United States. Trump had also called for the construction of a wall between Mexico and the US.

“We stand ready to help and support our Mexican customers, [employees] and their families as they navigate what impact [the] proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions and taxes might have on their business and their trust of Americans,” said Schultz.

The company has 600 stores in 60 cities across Mexico, employing 7,000 residents from the country.

“In the face of recent events around the world, let me assure you that we will stay true to our values and do everything we can possibly do to support and invest in every partner’s well-being while taking the actions that are squarely within our ability to control,” Schultz added.