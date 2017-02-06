Revealed: Top sectors hiring in UAE today

Dubai: UAE professionals with healthcare qualifications and experience are more likely to find a job today than most of their peers, as the industry continued to show a high demand for new talent.

Across the Middle East, there are job opportunities in businesses operating in the information technology and telecommunications, production, manufacturing and consumer goods industries, among many others.

Candidates who are willing to work in customer service, or in purchase, logistics and supply chain roles are also likely to land new employment offers.

These are the trends highlighted in the recently released Monster Employment Index, which tracks thousands of job listings online across the region.

According to the index, online hiring in the UAE declined by 31 per cent in December compared to a year earlier, but showed a 4 per cent improvement from November.

Sanjay Modi, managing director of Monster.com Asia Pacific and Middle East, said the healthcare industry has been one of the top performers in the UAE, with recruitment spiking in February 2016, when the year-on-year growth reached 76 per cent. Throughout the year, the industry maintained an average year-on-year growth of almost 20 per cent.

The trend reflects the UAE government’s aspirations with regards to attracting top talent to help drive the economy. It was announced on Sunday that the government will issue entry visas to attract “exceptional” experts in the medical field, as well as in scientific, research, technological and cultural domains.

“It is not surprising that the healthcare sector performed well on our MEI in 2016 as the UAE government places the nation’s healthcare system at high priority and aims to have one of the strongest healthcare systems in the world in line with the National Agenda and 2021 visions,” said Modi in a statement.

“There have been a number of developments in the field which may have contributed to the high demand in professionals in the healthcare industry.”

Those looking to work in hotels and other related businesses, however, might find the job search a bit challenging. Online recruitment in the hospitality industry has been on a serious decline, with job postings dropping by 25 per cent year-on-year, as hotels faced pressure from rising competition brought on by an oversupply of rooms and continued decline in visitor numbers due to macroeconomic headwinds.

“The UAE hospitality industry, much like others around the world, has had a challenging year in 2016 with growing supply, weakened currencies including the rouble, euro and British pound, a stronger dollar to which the UAE dirham is pegged, and the lingering low oil prices,” said Modi.

Across the Middle East region, recruitment dropped by 41 per cent, with the hospitality sector continuing to record the largest decline at 64 per cent.

Among the industries monitored, the consumer goods, home appliance, garments, jewellery and other related sectors posted the biggest increase in employment listings, up by 13 per cent in December compared to a year earlier. Job offers in the IT and telecom industry, as well as in production, manufacturing and automotive sector went up by 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Looking at the hiring activity by occupations, customer service roles posted the highest increase at 5 per cent. The lowest growth was noted among finance, accounting, human resources and administration positions, which registered a massive decline of 69 per cent.

Hiring of sales and business development executives dropped by 63 per cent, while job offers for marketing and communications, arts and creative professionals fell by 58 per cent.

Hospitality and travel-related roles also witnessed a 47 per cent decline.

Analysts, however, had earlier forecast that hiring of accounting professionals, especially those with experience in the collection of value-added tax (VAT), is likely to pick up this year or in the run-up to the implementation of the new tax in 2018.