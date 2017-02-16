Many UAE job applicants lack leadership, job-related skills

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Many UAE job applicants lack leadership, job-related skills

Every third candidate looking for a management level job lacks leadership skills

Property professional
Image Credit: File
Landing a job these days is not a walk in the park.
 

Dubai: You don’t get it. You’ve sent out dozens of CVs, updated your social media profile, got called for interviews and attended networking events. It’s been nearly a year since you started your job search, but you’re still not getting any offers.

What’s wrong? A recent study conducted among human resources (HR) directors in the UAE might give you just the explanation you need: you’re not the right fit for the roles you’ve applied for.

HR directors interviewed by Robert Half, a specialised recruitment consultancy, said every third candidate looking to work in management level position fails to demonstrate that they can effectively lead a team, while more than three in ten fall short on functional, job-related skills.

There are also quite a number of jobseekers, about 16 per cent, who lack communication skills and strategic planning expertise, while nine per cent don’t have project management capabilities.

Among those who apply for a staff level position, be it secretary, office assistant or receptionist, more than half (55 per cent) don’t have the required skills to successfully do the work. “[These applicants] are equally lacking one of their core competencies,” Robert Half said.

Other areas they fall short on are communication skills (20 per cent) and leadership skills (20 per cent).

With about nine in ten people in the Middle East now looking for a new job, there’s no doubt that competition among jobseekers is tough. The onus, therefore, is on applicants to stand out and show to hiring managers that they’re the perfect fit for the position.

To beat their competition, candidates must, among other things, invest in their CV and ensure they have the necessary professional experience. According to Robert Half’ study, an applicant’s CV and  experience are some of the most important factors impacting their hiring decisions.

How the applicant fares during an interview and a test also plays an important role, as well as the feedback gathered during reference checks and recommendations from their network.

When evaluating management level candidates, nearly half (48 per cent) of HR directors also said that technical skills carry a greater weight than soft, nontechnical expertise. About four in ten (44 per cent) said they feel the need to consider candidates’ technical and soft-skills equally.

For those looking to get hired for staff level roles, there is greater weight placed on non-technical skills, with nearly six in ten (59 per cent) of HR directors leaning towards applicants with technical skills.

Summing up the results of their study, Gareth El Mettouri, associate director at Robert Half UAE noted that when adding new workers, employers use different hiring criteria, depending on the level and seniority of the role.

“As you’d expect, functional, job-related skills are most important for staff level roles, whereas soft skills such as leadership and strategic planning become more important at the management level,” he said.

“For professionals looking to advance their careers, preparing a professional development plan that incorporates soft skills is essential.”

More from Employment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

Hundreds of jobs unfilled as expat numbers fall

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa