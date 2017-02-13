Dubai’s construction sector gets into full project mode

Dubai

An estimated $2.2 billion (Dh8.1 billion) worth of projects moved into construction mode in Dubai during December. That pushed the project tally for the full year to 2,508, according to BNC Construction Analytics. Some of Dubai’s current multi-billion dollar projects include Dubai Metro Red Line Extension, part of the Expo 2020 initiative; Container Terminal 4 of the Jebel Ali Port Expansion project and the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences located on the Palm. The announcement of the ‘Dubai Harbour’ in January will see the construction of a waterfront development spanning more than 20 million square feet. This year, BNC estimates 4,000 active projects for an estimated value of $313.6 billion. This includes those in the concept, design, tender, under construction and on-hold phases.

