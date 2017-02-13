Dubai’s construction sector gets into full project mode

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai’s construction sector gets into full project mode

Some of Dubai’s current multi-billion dollar projects include Dubai Metro Red Line Extension

Gulf News
 

Dubai

An estimated $2.2 billion (Dh8.1 billion) worth of projects moved into construction mode in Dubai during December. That pushed the project tally for the full year to 2,508, according to BNC Construction Analytics. Some of Dubai’s current multi-billion dollar projects include Dubai Metro Red Line Extension, part of the Expo 2020 initiative; Container Terminal 4 of the Jebel Ali Port Expansion project and the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences located on the Palm. The announcement of the ‘Dubai Harbour’ in January will see the construction of a waterfront development spanning more than 20 million square feet. This year, BNC estimates 4,000 active projects for an estimated value of $313.6 billion. This includes those in the concept, design, tender, under construction and on-hold phases.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Construction

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsConstruction

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Construction

DSI seeks new capital amid Dh787m losses

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted