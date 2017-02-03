Play safe in initial communication with a potential employer

When you’re interviewing for a job, for getting-the-job’s sake, don’t play it risky in written communication.

Anything you put in writing could be used against you in a hiring process. And you really don’t know what could trigger a red flag with a hiring manager, a future co-worker or an HR representative. The point is, jokes that you’d typically make with long-term coworkers or clients, an overly casual tone and emojis don’t have a place in the initial communication with a potential employer.

You should not be less than professional, even in cases when you know the person you’re communicating with beyond this job opening. For example, if you’re communicating with a former co-worker regarding an opening at his or her current employer, use a proper business communication style.

You could certainly send a text latter or chat on the phone asking about this person’s family, cat and dog or discuss if your future supervisor is nice or not, but if your email is regarding the job opportunity and sent to a work email address, make sure that you don’t write anything that could put you in a negative spotlight if the email is forwarded to people who are not familiar with you.

In particular, keep in mind the following points when you’re communicating with future employers.

Badmouthing

Just like in an in-person interview, you should never badmouth your current employer. Even if you’re hinting to troubles where you work or concerns about your current situation, all of these can come back to haunt you. You are unlikely to gain any points or sympathy by being negative, so avoid the entire topic in written communication. If you’re trying to focus on your next opportunity, talk about what could help you grow professional and advance rather than what is holding you back now.

In addition, remember that if you advance with the hiring process, you might be providing references from your current employer, and you certainly don’t want to provide any information about problems or challenges to whoever is going to check your references.

Casual tone

Remember it is always safe to be more formal in written communication. And when it comes to communicating with people who might be in a position of judging your communication skills, you better err on the professional side.

You still can write in a conversational tone, however. You may use the person’s first name if they have already addressed you by first name. You may add a note about something that you discussed with them over the phone or during the interview, or make a reference to something you noticed in their bio or online professional profile. In short, go ahead and add a personal touch that makes you memorable, but don’t compromising professional boundaries.

Humour and more

It is tricky to communicate humour in a written format. Add to this difficulty that people from different cultures could have different tastes for humour, now you’re treading a risky territory. So keep jokes, buns and cultural references out of your communication.

In addition, try to learn a little bit of the corporate culture and the norms of that particular field, as well. For example, for many companies, it is safe to reply to all who were copied on an email. It is also OK to find email addresses of those who interviewed you and send them a thank-you note. What is not OK? Situations when you appear to be copying someone to get someone else’s attention. For example, you send a hiring manager a question, and when you don’t a response or get a response that you don’t like, you begin to copy others.

Actions like that may not exclude you completely from the job hiring process, but it would make you unpopular even before your first day. Similarly, if you appear to be disrespecting of your future coworkers, their knowledge or what they have accomplished to show off your expertise.

Better writing

Even if you’re not a professional writer, you must make sure that any communication you send a potential employer is clean and organised. Take your time to write emails that make sense. Don’t rush to send a thank-you note after a meeting while you don’t have access to a computer or when you’re distracted. People won’t know why your email lacks consideration or full of typos and grammatical errors. It simply reflects negatively on your skills — even if just by wasting an opportunity to communicate that you wanted to say effectively.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Writing to a future employer

• Stay on topic, and don’t ramble on.

• Keep it positive, interesting and interested.

• Make it memorable, without crossing personal boundaries.

• Review for typos and tone

— R.O.