Volkswagen said to be close to settling US criminal probe

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Volkswagen said to be close to settling US criminal probe

Company has been striving to reach an agreement by January 20 before the Trump administration comes into office

Gulf News
 

Volkswagen is close to reaching a multi-billion dollar settlement with the US Justice Department over its cheating of diesel emissions tests, according to people familiar with the matter, wrapping up the company’s exposure to US authorities in the long-running scandal.

The resolution, which could come as soon as next week, would include criminal and civil penalties, said the people, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are confidential. The government is expected to file a criminal case against the company or one of its units, which could include charges of wire fraud and misleading government officials, one of the people said. Authorities could still pursue individuals in the matter.

The government and Volkswagen have been trying to reach a settlement by January 20 before the Trump administration comes into office and replaces the political appointees who have been overseeing the diesel-cheating case. VW also faces a criminal probe and lawsuits in Germany.

News of a possible imminent settlement follows Friday’s announcement that the VW got approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resource Board to fix some of the diesel-engine cars that were designed to cheat emissions tests.

Any criminal penalty from the government would come on top of a $14.7 billion (Dh53.98 billion) US civil settlement between drivers, regulators and VW that requires the company to fix or buy back about 480,000 of the cars in the US with 2.0-litre engines cars and pay to promote zero-emissions vehicles.

Spokespersons for VW and the Justice Department declined to comment.

VW admitted last year that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were outfitted with so-called defeat devices, embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests. The company has already committed to spending almost $20 billion to settle complaints by car owners, dealerships and regulators in the US and Canada.

The carmaker has reached a preliminary deal with owners of premium diesel models with 3.0-litre engines worth about $1 billion. VW is confident at least some of those 82,000 cars can also be fixed. A formal settlement proposal is due by the end of the month.

The pending settlement was previously reported by the Wall Street Journal.

It isn’t clear whether Volkswagen will plead guilty as part of the settlement or whether more individuals would be charged. In September, US prosecutors secured a guilty plea and cooperation from a former VW software engineer who reported to German executives.

US authorities have travelled to Germany to arrange interviews with managers and seek cooperation in their probe of the automaker’s efforts to subvert anti-pollution rules, people familiar with the matter have said.

It isn’t clear who, if anyone, may face charges. Former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, who resigned days after the scandal was disclosed, took responsibility for the conduct while saying he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing on his part.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGNVolkswagen
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

Self-driving Google van to start test drive

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car