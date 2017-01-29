Volkswagen recalls nearly 600,000 Audis in US

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Volkswagen recalls nearly 600,000 Audis in US

The US recall comes after a series of incidents in China and Israel in 2016

Gulf News
 

New York: German carmaker Volkswagen will recall nearly 600,000 vehicles in the US, most of them its premium Audi brand, over defects that could lead to fires or airbag malfunctions.

However no fatalities related to the problems have yet occurred in the country, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website Saturday.

The US recall comes after a series of incidents in China and Israel in 2016.

Dealerships will carry out the necessary repairs and replace parts free of charge, the carmaker said.

A corrosion problem that could prevent airbags from deploying affects more than 234,000 Audi 2011-2017 A5 models, it said.

Faulty coolant pumps that can overheat and cause fires were installed in more than 342,800 Audi A4s, A5s, A6s and Q5s produced in or after 2012.

Another 5,901 Audi A4, A6, Q7 and Q5 2017 and 2018 models risk faulty airbag deployment and seat belt problems.

Among Volkswagen brands, the 2017 Golf and the 2016 e-Golf as well as the 2017 Tiguan all suffer from the same potential defects.

The NHTSA did not specify whether the defective airbags were made by Japanese firm Takata, which is at the Centre of the most complex and largest defective product recall ever conducted in the US.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGNVolkswagen
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

VW to pay further $1.2b to US customers

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis