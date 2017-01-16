McLaren lights up Shaikh Zayed Road with mega showroom

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

McLaren lights up Shaikh Zayed Road with mega showroom

British sportscar marque also effects change in Saudi and Bahrain dealer networks

Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf News
Andreas Bareis with the 675LT Spider at the new McLaren UAE showroom on Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai

The McLaren surge of 2016 is not showing any signs of slowing even a bit this year. The British sportscar maker has just had the opening of the world’s largest showroom dedicated to it open in Dubai (on Shaikh Zayed and operated by Al Habtoor Motors). The twin-storey, 600-square-metre structure already makes a strong statement with its giant LED display facing the highway.

And it will double down with new partners to handle operations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. New showrooms and after-market facilities are to open in both market, which would set up McLaren for a strong second-half. And early in the second quarter, there will be a debut in Lebanon, opening up another market where its high-value models are likely to hit the high notes.

It’s certainly been doing so in the UAE, which has been the dominant regional contributor to its 2016 tally of more than 200 units from a 50 per cent plus year-on-year growth. “The market conditions continue to be difficult… but enough is happening at the local retail level to ensure momentum is maintained this year,” said Andreas Bareis, Managing Director for the MENA territory. “We will get near full-year benefits when the new partner showrooms open in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.”

And the big bang for McLaren Automotive in 2017 will come from the next version of its Super Series line-up, which will be unveiled at March’s Geneva car show. It represents the first-ever “replacement of a product family” and the first of 15 new cars/derivatives that would bulk up McLaren’s Track22 Business Plan up to 2022. (For the uninitiated, the McLaren range is split between Sports Series, Super Series and Hyper Series. The Sports models come in at 20-30 per cent lower in prices, and serves as a sort of entry into the McLaren family.) “Pre-orders from this region are quite high – and these were done without anyone actually seeing the model,” said Bareis. (That’s getting to be a fairly commonplace with just about any of McLaren’s model launches in recent years.) “Deliveries should start by Q3/Q4 this year – there should be enough of that happening for us to be confident of the final 2017 Mideast numbers,” the MD added.

North American demand propelled McLaren’s global tally for 2016, when it sold 3,286 cars from 2015’s 1,654. And the numbers came in above expectations, according to the company’s own admission, which was planning for about 3,000 units. (The North Americas helped with 1,139 cars from a 106 per cent annual gain, and Europe following close with 996 units, up 153 per cent.) But with McLaren, there are some numbers that gain in value when served up in limited quantity. It is working on a three-seater model — as of now only revealed by a darkened silhouette – that would trace its identity to the famed F1, launched in 1992 and the fastest naturally-aspirated production car ever. The new iteration — codenamed BP23 or simply known as the Hyper-GT — is due to show up next year and with deliveries commencing in 2019.

And only in a strictly limited number — about 100 or so. “With the earlier F1 models fetching close to $15 million (Dh55 million), there are always people asking us to come up with those kind of projects,” said Bareis. “We did something similar with the 903-hp P1, of which 375 were built and with a price tag of 866,000 pounds. We delivered 15-20 per cent of these to Mideast customers.”

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
MENA
follow this tag on MGNMENA

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

Hyundai-Kia Plan $3.1b US investment

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon