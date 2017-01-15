Mobile
Dubai nails best Rolls-Royce dealer mantle

Abu Dhabi follows ahead of London and US dealers in 2016 sales

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Rolls-Royce dealership in Dubai — AGMC — took on all comers to be the world’s top-selling dealership for 2016. It came ahead of the competition in Abu Dhabi, London, Miami and Beverly Hills, during a year in which the UK auto marque had its second best year ever.

“We are honoured and delighted to contribute to Dubai’s success by placing its name at the summit for Rolls-Royce sales globally, despite competing against other markets with much bigger populations,” said Mamdouh Khairallah, General Manager of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars AGMC.

There was sustained demand for the Wraith and Ghost range, further enhanced with the introduction of the new Black Badge variants. Another major contributor was Dawn drophead which entered full production.

AGMC also invested in the brand narrative, launching the world’s first ever Rolls-Royce Boutique at City Walk. The multi-million-dollar investment spans a facility 7,300 square feet and features top-to-bottom vectorised pixel-animation screens on the external windows, visible to passers-by from the road and sidewalk.

The final global tally of 4,011 cars sold was 6 per cent higher than in 2015, thus “affirming strength and resilience in a year of challenging market conditions for luxury good worldwide”.

 

