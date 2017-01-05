BMW launches augmented reality showrooms

Amnon Shahua, chairman and chief technology officer of Mobileye, from left, Klaus Froehlich, member of the management board at Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), and Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer of Intel Corp., stand for a photograph in front of the BMWi Inside Future concept vehicle during a press event at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Frankfurt: BMW customers will be able to view the luxury carmaker's hybrid and electric BMWi cars with augmented reality technology in a world first for car dealerships from Thursday, the manufacturer said. Using a smartphone, potential buyers can view and interact with a virtual car as if it were standing in front of them. "In situations where the desired product isn't available on the spot, this visualisation is the next best thing," said BMW executive Andrea Castronovo. The phones equipped with US giant Google's Tango technology produce a life-size 3D image of the vehicle overlaid on the environment visible through the camera. Users can open doors, activate lights, or change the interior and exterior colour scheme at the touch of a button. The pilot project will launch in selected dealerships across 11 of the biggest markets for the BMWi range, including Britain, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Once the test phase is over, BMW plans to make the application available via Google's Play app store - letting smartphone users conjure up a car wherever they are. The BMW announcement comes as the giant annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a showcase for car technology in recent years, opens in Las Vegas on Thursday.