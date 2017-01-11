Villa sales in Dubai show a Q4-16 rebound

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Villa sales in Dubai show a Q4-16 rebound

After a difficult two years, these could be first signs of a turnaround

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Villa sales in Dubai recorded a bit of a spike during the fourth quarter, suggesting that worst affected residential format could be up for a more sustained turnaround. Villa specific transactions were up 22 per cent in the final three months of 2016, according to ValuStrat data, while apartments gained 35 per cent.

“Transacted sale prices were 4.2 per cent higher than in the second quarter,” said Haider Tuaima, Research Manager.

But yields on residential yields in Dubai continue to be under pressure — They “compressed by 0.1 per cent, as median asking rents were 6.5 per cent lower than Q4-15,” Tuaima added. “But on a quarter-on-quarter basis, they remained broadly flat.”

Based on ValuStrat data, the highest net yields were registered in mid-affordable locations of 6.3 per cent to 6.9.

According to the consultancy, Dubai saw 11,000 units were delivered last year — the second study that has come out this week talking about a plus 10,000 supply during the year. This equates to “33 per cent of the initial estimate at the start of the year”.

As for this year, the pipeline is expected to churn out 75 per cent of projected residential supply, especially in the mid-tier locations of Silicon Oasis, Dubailand, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Quoz, Dubai Sports City, International City, Production City (formerly IMPZ) and Al Furjan. Thirteen off-plan residential projects were launched in Q4-16, adding more than 2,800 units to the residential pipeline by 2020.

Meanwhile, among prime locations in the city, Downtown Dubai apartment prices continue to show signs of heading back from their lows. They recovered 3 per cent of their value last year. Some potential buyers of ready properties seemed hesitant in closing sales last year, anticipating further drops in prices this year,” said Tuaima. “Not surprisingly, other buyers preferred to go the off-plan route, with a choice of several Emaar projects currently under construction in the area.”

Transactions on ready properties at the Downtown were down 11 per cent annually to 444 units totalling Dh1.04 billion, which is 24.6 per cent lower than in 2015. Asking rents have declined between 3-10 per cent since 2015, with studios averaging Dh78,000 and one-bedroom units at Dh120,000, down from Dh81,000 and Dh125,000, respectively.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences