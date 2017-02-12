Tenants have it their way in Abu Dhabi’s rental leases

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tenants have it their way in Abu Dhabi’s rental leases

High-end rented properties have been hit with steep declines in asking rates

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archive
Picture for illustrative purpose only A view of HIgh rise buildings at Marina Square in Reem Island on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Anyone looking out for a high-end apartment or villa to rent in Abu Dhabi can get their way, with rates declining by 7- and 10 per cent respective on these property types during 2016. From a landlord’s perspective, the current situation demands they may have to end up making sacrifices on their demands if they need to fill up their properties quickly.

“Redundancies and the shrinkage of the oil and gas sector continue to place pressure on the demand in the market,” said Robin Teh, UAE Country Manager and Director of Valuations and Advisory UAE, Chestertons Mena. “Tenants are seeking lower rental rates as housing allowances have been reduced.”

It is a good thing then Abu Dhabi’s residential stock has not seen a surfeit of handovers in the last years. If that been the case, the pressure on rentals would have been much severe. “We expect the pressure on rents to remain throughout the first quarter of 2017 with the continuous cost cutting measures and job instability in the current market,” said Teh, quoted in the agency’s latest “Abu Dhabi Residential Market Update”.

Apartment rentals in the Al Bandar, Al Zeina and Al Reem Island localities declined by around 8 per cent through the year. Incidentally, Al Reem Island is where a bulk of the handovers are expected to take place this year.

Not that all Abu Dhabi neighbourhoods felt rental declines — Al Ghadeer was the “only area remaining resolute” during the fourth quarter of 2016, while Al Reef Downtown dropped by an average of 3 per cent from the third quarter of 2016. (Apartment rents, on average declined by 1 per cent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter.) Villa rentals dropped by an average of 2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, but the “overall picture for 2016 was one of significant softening across all areas”, the report adds. “Villas in Al Reef, Al Raha Gardens and Saadiyat Island witnessed average rental decreases of between 10 and 12 per cent.”

Prices

On the sales side of things, average apartment prices were down by 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 quarter-on-quarter, with the Al Ghadeer and Al Reef Downtown areas recording an above average decline of 2 per cent. Apartments in Al Ghadeer, Al Bandar and Al Muneera witnessed year-on-year average declines of 3 per cent.

Villa sales prices fell 6 per cent last year, with Al Reef Island properties burdened with the steepest dip.

For existing investors, average yields for the fourth quarter of 2016 have remained stable since the second quarter of 2016 at “just above 5 per cent”. Teh said: “There is a similar situation in Dubai, with residential sales and rental prices falling and yet yields remaining fairly consistent throughout the course of 2016.”

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week