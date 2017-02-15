Nakheel unveils Dh850m expansion for Ibn Battuta Mall area

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nakheel unveils Dh850m expansion for Ibn Battuta Mall area

Package includes a 55-storey residential tower, a 16-screen cinema and multi-storey carpark

Image Credit: Courtesy: Nakeel
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The expansion of the Ibn Battuta Mall area is taking shape, with Dh850 million to be spent in the construction of a 55-storey residential high-rise, a 16-screen multiplex and multi-storey carpark.

The developer — Nakheel — has awarded a contract worth nearly Dh23 million to Dubai-based National Gulf Constructions for enabling works at the site, located on the southern side of the mall and adjacent to The Gardens community.

The high-rise will feature 279 apartments and will take its place alongside the earlier announced twin-tower, the 48-storey Ibn Battuta Residences. Directly connected to the mall and its 400 outlets, the twin-tower will have 108 two-bedroom and 171 three-bedroom apartments available for lease.

A health and wellness centre will occupy the top-level of a four-storey parking podium housing 515 bays. The complex will also have a 32,000-square-feet landscaped park with a 200-metre jogging track.

The new projects are part of Nakheel’s phased expansion at Ibn Battuta Mall, spanning an area of more than 7 million square feet. Phase One — comprising a 300,000-square-foot retail extension, a 210-metre link to Dubai Metro and a 372-room hotel — opened last year. Subsequent phases include a 1 million-square-foot mall featuring a retractable roof for year-round shopping and a second hotel.

The 16-screen cinema complex will cover more than 700,000 square feet, including 114,000 square feet of leasable space.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGNDubai Marina
Dubai Metro
follow this tag on MGNDubai Metro

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Metro
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

First off-plan launch of 2017 from Emaar

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa