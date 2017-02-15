Nakheel unveils Dh850m expansion for Ibn Battuta Mall area
Dubai: The expansion of the Ibn Battuta Mall area is taking shape, with Dh850 million to be spent in the construction of a 55-storey residential high-rise, a 16-screen multiplex and multi-storey carpark.
The developer — Nakheel — has awarded a contract worth nearly Dh23 million to Dubai-based National Gulf Constructions for enabling works at the site, located on the southern side of the mall and adjacent to The Gardens community.
The high-rise will feature 279 apartments and will take its place alongside the earlier announced twin-tower, the 48-storey Ibn Battuta Residences. Directly connected to the mall and its 400 outlets, the twin-tower will have 108 two-bedroom and 171 three-bedroom apartments available for lease.
A health and wellness centre will occupy the top-level of a four-storey parking podium housing 515 bays. The complex will also have a 32,000-square-feet landscaped park with a 200-metre jogging track.
The new projects are part of Nakheel’s phased expansion at Ibn Battuta Mall, spanning an area of more than 7 million square feet. Phase One — comprising a 300,000-square-foot retail extension, a 210-metre link to Dubai Metro and a 372-room hotel — opened last year. Subsequent phases include a 1 million-square-foot mall featuring a retractable roof for year-round shopping and a second hotel.
The 16-screen cinema complex will cover more than 700,000 square feet, including 114,000 square feet of leasable space.
