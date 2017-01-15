Mobile
Nakheel invites tenders for Dh5b cluster on Deira Islands

Deira Islands Boulevard will feature 16 residential towers that will be part of a leasing portfolio

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Tenders have been called by Nakheel for the Dh5 billion residential cluster on Deira Islands. The “Deira Islands Boulevard” will be home to 10,000 people and feature 2,924 apartments and town houses across 16 towers.

Due for delivery in 2020, it will be at the heart of Nakheel’s 15.3 square kilometre island “city”. The Boulevard will be built around Deira Mall, a 6.5 million square feet shopping and leisure destination, for which a construction tender has also been released.

The new homes are “key to Nakheel’s residential leasing strategy”, under which the developer is doubling its existing number of units to nearly 36,000. (Nakheel is also building homes to lease at Jebel Ali, Nad Al Sheba, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Heights, adding to its existing stock at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, International City and Jebel Ali Village.)

The Boulevard will also contain six further buildings — two hotels, two serviced apartment complexes and two residential — bringing the total number of towers to 22. A construction tender for these will be issued later.

Total built up area

Reaching up to 21 floors, the 16 towers will be built in four clusters, each containing nearly 670 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 65 town houses and ground-level retail and recreation facilities. There will be 4,500 podium-level car parking spaces at the development, which will have a total built up area of over 7 million square feet.

The Boulevard is set on an area spanning more than 9 million square feet — equivalent to nearly 120 international-standard football fields. It is designed as a self-sustaining community offering highly sought-after living, leisure and retail facilities, Nakheel said in a statement.

It added that the Boulevard’s 20 per cent of the development is dedicated to communal outdoor space, including gardens, shaded walkways and a sports and wellness facilities.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

