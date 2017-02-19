Mobile
Look: Inside Dh58 million mansion in Dubai

Sprawling villa has a spa room, cinema, underground parking, private elevator

Image Credit: Supplied
With a price tag of more than Dh58 million, the lavish mansion was one of the most expensive listings on propertyfinder as of February 13.
 

Dubai: Valued at nearly Dh60 million, a recently listed luxurious mansion in Dubai is one of the priciest villas for sale in the emirate.

The 25,000-square-foot property, with a price tag of Dh58.5 million, is located in Emirates Hills, a prestigious gated community that is home to some of the UAE’s wealthiest residents.

Featuring Renaissance-style marble sculptures, intricate column work finished with gold leaf stands and a fully useable basement incorporating a cinema room, a spa room and entertainment suite, the villa was one of the most expensive "verified" listings as of early last week on propertyfinder.ae, where the villa is advertised on.

The grounds of the property, listed by Premier Estates Real Estate Brokers, offer a full lake view, while its underground parking can accommodate up to six vehicles. This lavish property also includes a full size swimming pool and a private elevator.

Additionally, each of the six bedrooms features its own unique craftsmanship. Additional spaces are also allocated for security staff and accommodations for household help.

An Indian businessman in Dubai has recently purchased last year’s most expensive house in Dubai. The buyer intended to use the property, which is currently under renovation, as his primary residence in the emirate.

mansion

mansion

mansion

mansion

mansion

mansion

mansion

mansion

mansion

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

