Ellington launches project at Jumeirah Village Circle
Dubai: Ellington Properties has launched the Belgravia 2 in Jumeirah Village Circle, and follows the sold-out status it had for the first one. Five other Ellington-helmed projects have broken ground that will add more than 600 residential units across Dubai. “Our home-base of Dubai has enabled us to drive our expansion plan with over a dozen projects in the pipeline,” stated Robert Booth, Managing Director. Belgravia 2 will have 188 units.
