Dubai: Would-be home to world’s first rotating skyscraper

Dubai: Forget about rotating restaurants.

Dubai will soon have the world’s first rotating skyscraper in the world.

The idea for the revolutionary tower first made its debut back in 2008, but the project was put on hold — until now.

The educational channel Your Discover Science posted a three-minute video online on February 9, 2017, as Italian architect David Fisher was interviewed on Dubai’s newest project, the Dynamic Tower.





Although the deadline for the project was not revealed, Fisher described the tower as, “the first building designed by four dimensions.

“In other words, it is the first building that continues to change and never look the same,” said Fisher in the video footage.

According to previous Gulf News reports, each apartment can be bought for $30 million (Dh110m) while the cost of the skyscraper will take $3 billion (Dh11b) to construct.

On the website of Dynamic Architecture – the firm responsible for designing the project – it reads: “The Dynamic Group decided to have in this iconic landmark a ‘Wellness Experience’ instead of a ‘hotel’. Indeed, it will no longer be a hotel but a new product in line with today’s life.

"How many stars? This hotel will be beyond stars.”

Once completed, the building will constantly be changing as each apartment will rotate independently, at adjustable speeds.

The firm’s website further stated that, “hotel guests will be given the unique opportunity to shape the building and choose their view, thus redefining completely luxury in the hospitality sector. In doing so, they will also design the building and the skyline of the city.

Once completed, the 80-storey building will become the first 4D skyscraper in the world, and will reach a staggering 420 metres in height covering an area of around 1.2 million square feet.

The building will also feature wind turbines positioned horizontally between each floor and solar panels on the roof, which will allow it to be completely self-powered.

