Dubai’s industrial realty demand hits speed bump

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai’s industrial realty demand hits speed bump

Cluttons says new warehouse capacity available at lower rentals leading to a fluid market

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The hot streak Dubai’s industrial real estate sector has had for the better part of three years in terms of demand is showing signs of slowing down. But thankfully, rentals in key locations are still showing signs of stability.

What is happening now is that newly delivered warehouse space in emerging industrial locations is generating higher demand because the rents are lower. This is leading to a “flight to quality amongst existing occupiers, creating a growing pool of more secondary space, which is slow to let,” states a new Cluttons report.

“This is driving a growing gulf in rents between older stock and state-of-the-art warehouse facilities. Jafza [north], the original home of Jafza [Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority], is, for example, experiencing a rising amount of such stock as occupiers drift to new facilities in Jafza [south].”

If that is the case, this would mirror trends seen in Dubai’s office space, where recently completed Grade A buildings and locations have been able to secure high occupancy levels. The only point of difference with industrial realty leasing trends is that these offices also command a steep premium over the market average.

It was last summer that the first signs of a slackening in demand started to show up in the local industrial space. But it was felt that it would pick up once the summer slowdown was over with.

According to Cluttons, that’s not how things have panned out since.

“Demand in Dubai’s industrial market has eased in recent months, prolonging a trend that first began late last summer. Global economic anxiety and a growth slowdown in regional markets has curtailed activity in the sector that has been amongst the most resilient in the emirate over the last two years.

“This has resulted in capital-value corrections in most sub-markets, in Jafza for instance, certain stock has seen price drops of up to 20 per cent over the course of 2016.”

But it does say that in established locations, average Class A rents have “demonstrated greater stability, with eight of the 12 sub-markets we track registering no change in 2016. In general, however, values are still perceived to be lean, with some opportunistic purchasers making acquisitions in more secondary sub-markets.”

Both of the city’s more recent mega industrial realty developments, Dubai Industrial Park and Dubai Wholesale City, have been generating significant build-up, in terms of signing up new tenants or seeing the initial projects commissioned. Consumer goods giant Unilever oversaw the opening of a brand new plant in December.

But specialist funds in the region have been eyeing possibilities in industrial property, especially those with committed leases in place.

More are on the way.

“Despite the sluggish conditions, we continue to record an interest from international occupiers trying to gain a foothold in the market as they still view Dubai as the primary gateway to the Middle East and Africa,” Cluttons reports. In particular, logistics and distribution centres remain popular amongst retailers and food and beverage occupiers.

“To an extent, logistics & distribution has compensated for weakness in other industrial sub-sectors — such as manufacturing, heavy metals and oil and gas. Build-to-suit facilities have also remained popular amongst cost-conscious developers and occupiers, particularly those unable to locate and secure large amounts of space. Carrefour recently opted for the construction of a 800,000 square feet built-to-suit premises, with Landmark, Mohebi and Aramex also constructing big-box distribution hubs.”

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Aramex
follow this tag on MGNAramex

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Aramex
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

‘Exodus’ of tenants put pressure on Dubai rents

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis