Dubai’s building mapping project at halfway mark

This extends to all districts and real estate outside of freehold zones

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The classification of Dubai’s buildings outside of the freehold zones under new benchmark has reached the halfway mark, according to Dubai Land Department, with the remaining work to be done this year. All buildings in Deira district completed their screening last year, and completion of the emirate’s older areas are now past the 70 per cent mark.

“This initiative helps the Land Department to gain accurate and reliable information, to help the organisation document all properties within its database and respond to customer requirements quickly and easily,” said Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director-General.

The project includes a comprehensive survey for all plots, villas, commercial and residential buildings, factories, and shopping centres. This will contribute towards facilitating better procedures for property rentals.

Transparency

The government agency had previously taken steps to outline how owners need to cooperate with field engineers to facilitate the work. “The resulting information will support transparency and data accuracy to serve customers in the real estate industry, spanning from government entities to the private sector,” said Bin Mejren.

The Land Department has trained the engineering team to only photograph real estate, but there will be no filming of any personal or private areas.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

