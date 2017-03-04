Business Bay properties start seeing gains

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Business Bay properties start seeing gains

More of Dubai’s freehold areas now showing consistent month-on-month gains

Gulf News
 

Dubai

After the mid-market freehold communities, value gains in Dubai’s property market are now showing up more consistently higher up the value chain. The high-rise cluster was one of the beneficiaries during the February transactional volumes, according to data from ValuStrat.

“Monthly uplifts of 0.5-1.8 per cent were recorded for apartments located in International City, Business Bay, Motor City, Jumeirah Village, The Greens, as well as Discovery Gardens,” states the report. Tie these to the “monthly uplifts of 0.4-1.9 per cent recorded for mid-market villas located in Arabian Ranches, Victory Heights, and Jumeirah Village”, and the gains in Dubai’s real estate is turning broad based.

But the prime and super-premium locations are yet to turn in such marginal improvements. “The February residential ValuStrat Price Index declined marginally in value due to continued softening of capital values in few prime locations monitored by the index,” the report states.

“Compared to a 100-point base in Jan 2014, the February overall residential VPI registered 97.4 index points, with no significant change in values when compared to the previous 20 months and down 0.6% when compared to the same period last year. Overall residential prices were 13.7 per cent below their peak of 2014.”

As was stated in the January report, two locations are now less than 5 per cent from their peak — in Motor City (now only 3.2 per cent below peak) and Dubai Production City (4.5 per cent below peak).

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, getthat.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Property

Emaar hopes for better year after ‘tough’ 2016

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal