ETF investors miss best commodity bet as hedge funds load up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ETF investors miss best commodity bet as hedge funds load up

Silver futures have climb 13% this year as their more expensive cousin gold rallied amid uncertainties

Gulf News
 

New York: Exchange-traded fund investors are missing the silver party.

Instead of piling into the asset that’s offered the biggest gain among 22 raw materials on the Bloomberg Commodity Index this year, ETF investors are retreating.

iShares Silver Trust, the biggest ETF backed by the metal, is poised for a fifth straight monthly outflow, a trend not seen since the fund listed in 2006. Holdings in all silver-backed ETFs tracked by Bloomberg have shrank by 6.2 million ounces and are near the lowest in seven months.

Silver is surging amid demand for haven assets and bets that industrial use will rise at a time of tightening mine supply. While investors in commodity ETFs have shied away the metal in favour of gold, hedge funds are reaping the gains. Money managers built their silver net-long positions every week this year, taking holdings to the highest since September. Buyers of mining-company ETFs including PureFunds have also benefited.

“We think this is a good year for silver,” said Mariann Montagne, a portfolio manager at Gradient Investment LLC, which added the metal to its endowment portfolio in January. “Constricted supply and increased demand — that’s having an impact” on prices, she said in a telephone interview.

Investors favour gold because it’s more heavily traded than silver, making it more liquid, she said.

Silver futures have climbed 13 per cent this year as their more expensive cousin gold rallied amid uncertainties over US President Donald Trump’s policies, which have boosted demand for precious metals as a store of value. Anxiety over electoral candidates in the Netherlands, France and Germany who favour exiting the European Union is also increasing the appeal of havens. Adding to silver’s tailwinds are signs of improving demand as China’s economy stabilises. The metal traded at $17.99 (Dh66.02) an ounce at 3:10pm in Singapore.

Output from mines was expected by CPM Group to fall in 2016 for the first time since 2011. Supply is declining at a time when demand is rising from industrial users including makers of jewellery, electronics and solar panels.

Biggest return

PureFunds’ silver miner ETF, which delivered the biggest return for a non-leveraged fund among more than 1,700 US-listed ETFs tracked by Bloomberg over the past 12 months, saw its assets jump 58 per cent this year. The fund’s price soared about 121 per cent over the past year, helped by a surge in its biggest holdings, Pan American Silver Corp, First Majestic Silver Corp and Coeur Mining Inc.

Until 2016, investors had been shunning silver and the companies that produce them, with prices falling for three straight years and languishing in a bear market. Mining companies’ access to credit dried up, forcing many to shut losing ventures and cut spending on exploration, leaving little room for them to ramp up output as demand picks up, said Chris Rhine, a New York-based portfolio manager at Cohen & Steers Capital Management.

“Silver is a very important industrial metal and it benefits from increased economic activity,” said Andrew Chanin, chief executive officer of PureFunds. “We’ve been seeing better financing opportunities for silver companies. All of these have really helped the general health of the small silver mining companies.”

This year through Friday, investors poured $15.6 million into the fund, and over the past 12 months the ETF generated returns of 142 per cent. That topped all its peers in the US, including those linked to fixed income, equities and commodities.

More from Money

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Money

Recovering from a financial crisis

Business Gallery

Pictures: Nokia 3310 comes back to life at MWC

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe