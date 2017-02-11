Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Double-edged benefits?

There’s a global tug of war going on between an upswing in growth and ongoing tightening

Gulf News
 

Until late last fall, the key adjective used to describe global markets was “lower”: lower interest rates, lower inflation and lower growth. The list goes on. But as my colleague, Joe Amato, observed in his CIO Weekly last week, “Hopes and Fears,” we are finally beginning to see the return of the business cycle and economic expansion. Indeed, the mantra today has switched from “lower” to “higher”: higher interest rates, higher inflation and higher growth, to name but three examples.

Today, we’re in a broader, reflationary market that’s likely to produce an economic environment that’s more supportive of risky assets. The move by President Trump last Friday to start relaxing elements of the Dodd-Frank Act is just the latest example of one of the many drivers that are potentially supportive of markets. Against this more favourable backdrop, stock markets have risen, investor sentiment is improving and growth is returning.

However, while the overall environment is positive, some of these perceived benefits may yet turn out to be double-edged. In the US, for example, higher interest rates and a rising dollar could dampen or even choke off growth. In Europe, meanwhile, where monetary stimulus is also waning, the political headwinds are increasing, leading to greater uncertainty. And in Japan, there’s a need for higher wages and improving consumer confidence.

In fact, it’s highly likely that there will be uncomfortable periods this year during which investors, both in the US and globally, experience the negative impact of tightening before they see higher growth. In some ways it’s like a tug of war between the cyclical upswing in growth — driven by fiscal reform, deregulation and so on — and the tightening elements that are also beginning to emerge. The most recent example of this tug of war was last Friday’s US payroll data: Job numbers increased, but wage growth weakened.

We’ve seen disconnects such as this in the past, most recently in the bond market last year. But there’s a real question in my mind as to how investors react to them. True, there has been a reality check over the last few days as markets paused for breath in the wake of the US. Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged. But the general direction remains upward, and investors around the world are beginning to take notice, as illustrated by the outflows from bonds into equity markets over the last few months.

Internationally, there is a globally coordinated upswing, albeit patchy in places. Again, at face value this is a positive development. Over time, however, the divergence across regions and asset classes that already exists could become more exaggerated. And the continued rise in populism coupled with the raft of political elections taking place in Europe and elsewhere this year could exacerbate matters still further. Market volatility has been missing recently. But we fear it will rear its ugly head again — an unwelcome development for investors not prepared for it.

Steady as she goes

We think that rather than fixating on volatility and politics, however, it is important to focus on fundamentals such as earnings growth, dividend yields, interest rates and inflation. It’s also critical to identify the key drivers behind risk assets and understand them. And, as I said back in November on the eve of Donald Trump’s election, at times like this it’s important to maintain a long time horizon, hedging your risks where possible and looking to adopt contrarian positions when appropriate.

At a portfolio level, there’s much to be said for keeping some of your powder dry in the event of new and better opportunities becoming available or, in the event of volatility, buying assets at attractive levels.

Erik Knutzen, Chief Investment Officer — Multi-Asset Class, Neuberger Berman

More from Money

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessMoney

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In Money

Dubai gold prices continue to fall

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year