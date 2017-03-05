Gold loses shine as Fed rate hike looms

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold loses shine as Fed rate hike looms

Bullion hit by 'triple headwind' as probability of another rate increases, dollar strengthens and equities rise

 

Dubai: Gold jewellery prices in Dubai have again declined as the bullion’s safe haven rally started to fade on heightened expectations of another interest rate increase by the United States (US) Federal Reserve.

The precious metal was retailing a lot cheaper on Sunday compared to recent peak prices, with the 24-karat selling at Dh149.50 per gram, down by Dh2.75 from a high of Dh152.25 more than a week earlier. Compared to Thursday’s rate, gold slipped by Dh1.25 per gram. Spot gold was down 0.03 per cent on Friday at $1,234.41 an ounce by 2.22pm EST, according to Reuters.

An analyst said on Sunday that the yellow metal has just been hit by a “triple headwind,” with the greenback strengthening, stocks moving higher and the probability of Fed rate hike rising to nearly 80 per cent.

The US dollar has recovered, rising to its highest level in seven weeks against a basket of currencies, as the yield on two-year government bonds rose to levels last seen in 2009. Also, equities moved higher on Wednesday following President Donald Trump’s speech.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank noted that there have been heightened speculations that the Fed will raise the borrowing rates during the next policy meeting this month.

“The market focus has once again firmly switched towards the Fed’s next policy meeting on March 15. Several recent comments from voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) have raised the probability of a rate hike to more than 70 per cent, and the reaction in the market has been clear to see,” Hansen said in a note on Sunday.

He said that Trump’s infrastructure plan, signs of softening on immigration, coupled with strong manufacturing data, have helped boost stocks.

“Gold and silver have once again been hit by a triple headwind. The probably of a US rate hike [this month] has surged and, with it, we are seeing the dollar and bond yields moving higher.”

Gold Rate: To keep up to date with gold prices, go to our gold rate page.

Currency Rate: To keep up to date with latest exchange rates, go to our currencies page.

More from Gold Rate

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessGold Rate

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
forex
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza