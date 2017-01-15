WEF to answer Trump’s call, help create US jobs, Schwab says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

WEF to answer Trump’s call, help create US jobs, Schwab says

The US gathering also will explore how businesses can hire and invest more in the country

Gulf News
 

Washington: Even the World Economic Forum is answering Donald Trump’s call to bring jobs back to the US.

The organisation will host a special meeting in Washington this year to discuss issues raised during the President-elect’s campaign and the populist wave that swept him to victory, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said Sunday in an interview with Bloomberg Television ahead of the forum’s 47th annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The US gathering also will explore how businesses can hire and invest more in the country.

“It’s very natural that with the new administration we plan a major event in the US to see what are the implications of the new president and how the business community could engage. We have to be responsive to the call,” Schwab, 78, said. The meeting will “address all those issues and see also what new investment opportunities exist, what job creation opportunities exist for our members in the United States.”

Trump has already persuaded companies from Ford Motor Co. to Sprint Corp. to bring jobs and factories back to the US from countries such as Mexico, and has demonstrated he can get chief executives to reverse course with a single tweet. The implications of his anti-establishment rhetoric and what his leadership style may entail promise to dominate discussions this week at Davos.

As business leaders, heads of state and non-profit groups prepare to gather in the exclusive ski resort high in the Alps on Tuesday, a sense of unease has emerged following a year of anti-establishment political shocks. Trump’s victory, the Brexit vote in the UK and burgeoning populist movements across Europe from Italy to France have led to a bout of soul-searching for the so-called Davos Man, who’s now openly questioning if he’s part of the problem.

— Bloomberg

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Abu Dhabi Global Market to support FDI report

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon