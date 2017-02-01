UAE trade volumes up 0.1% in first nine months of 2016

Dubai: The UAE’s general trade volumes grew 0.1 per cent to Dh1.172 trillion in the nine months from January to September 2016, according to preliminary statistical data from the Federal Customs Authority (FCA).

Direct non-oil foreign trade formed 69 per cent of the total, or Dh813.7 billion, said Commissioner Ali Al Kaabi, head of the FCA.

Al Kaabi said the growth in non-oil trade, at a time of trade decline among the world’s major economies, represented the UAE’s success in diversification.

Free zones accounted for 31 per cent of the non-oil trade.

Imports were up 1 per cent, and exports by 6 per cent. Al Kaabi said this reflected an increased demand for UAE products abroad, and that policies to support productive and industrial sectors were beginning to bear fruit.

Gold topped the exports list, accounting for 29 per cent of non-oil exports, followed by aluminium (9.5 per cent) and ornaments and jewellery (9 per cent).

With a 12 per cent share, gold also topped the import list, followed by mobile phones (9 per cent) and cars (5.3 per cent)

Re-exports during the period had a total value of Dh301.4 billion. Mobile phones were the most re-exported items (16 per cent), followed by non-composite diamonds (12 per cent).

Asia, Australia and the Pacific remained the UAE’s primary trading region, accounting for 42 per cent of non-oil trade, followed by Europe (23 per cent) and the Middle East and North Africa (19 per cent).

Trade with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for 11 per cent of total non-oil trade.