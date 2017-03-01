Mobile
UAE Ministry of Economy signs MoU with Dutch government

The two countries to reinforce partnership in innovation

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on innovation during a business forum held in The Hague, the UAE Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday. The forum was attended by Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Henk Kamp.

The two sides also discussed the current status of their economic and trade relations and explored key opportunities to build ties across vital sectors, including energy technology, food, transport, and logistics. The non-oil trade between the two countries amounted to about $3.8 billion (Dh13.9 billion) by the end of 2015, and more than $2.7 billion during the first nine months of 2016.

