UAE joins discussions at Arab Economic and Social Council’s session

Cairo: The UAE delegation has enriched discussions over issues raised at the 99th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, thanks to the UAE wise leadership’s strong belief in the need for joint pan-Arab action and concerted efforts to maximise the benefits of development opportunities and counter challenges, said Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi.

The UAE takes a keen interest in sharing its experience and achievements in the economic and social sectors to help push overall pan-Arab development, said Al Shehhi, who headed the UAE delegation at the meeting held today at the headquarters of the Arab League.

The Economic and Social Council of the Arab League plays a significant role in achieving the goals of Arab economic integration and coordination on social and economic issues to facilitate intra-Arab trade, promote investment in Arab countries and revive their economies, added Al Shehhi.

The Council’s recommendations on social and economic issues will be submitted to the Arab Summit, to be held on March 29 in Jordan, said Deputy Secretary­-General of the Arab League Ahmad Bin Hilli in a speech delivered on behalf of Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit.

Discussions at the session covered efforts being made to create the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the investment climate in the Arab region in light of regional and international developments, the shift to knowledge-based economies as well as the need for promoting innovation and research and development to enhance Arab countries’ competitiveness.