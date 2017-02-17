UAE joins discussions at Arab Economic and Social Council’s session

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE joins discussions at Arab Economic and Social Council’s session

The council’s recommendations on social and economic issues will be submitted to the Arab Summit

Gulf News
 

Cairo: The UAE delegation has enriched discussions over issues raised at the 99th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, thanks to the UAE wise leadership’s strong belief in the need for joint pan-Arab action and concerted efforts to maximise the benefits of development opportunities and counter challenges, said Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi.

The UAE takes a keen interest in sharing its experience and achievements in the economic and social sectors to help push overall pan-Arab development, said Al Shehhi, who headed the UAE delegation at the meeting held today at the headquarters of the Arab League.

The Economic and Social Council of the Arab League plays a significant role in achieving the goals of Arab economic integration and coordination on social and economic issues to facilitate intra-Arab trade, promote investment in Arab countries and revive their economies, added Al Shehhi.

The Council’s recommendations on social and economic issues will be submitted to the Arab Summit, to be held on March 29 in Jordan, said Deputy Secretary­-General of the Arab League Ahmad Bin Hilli in a speech delivered on behalf of Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit.

Discussions at the session covered efforts being made to create the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, the investment climate in the Arab region in light of regional and international developments, the shift to knowledge-based economies as well as the need for promoting innovation and research and development to enhance Arab countries’ competitiveness.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Mongolia agrees $5.5b bailout plan

Business Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower