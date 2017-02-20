Singapore takes targeted steps in budget to help spur growth

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Singapore takes targeted steps in budget to help spur growth

Singapore is having to navigate immediate growth risks, such as weak consumer demand and the rising backlash against free trade

Gulf News
 

Singapore

Singapore’s Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat outlined a set of targeted measures in his budget speech to help the struggling offshore and energy services industry and spur construction.

The government will bring forward S$700 million (Dh1.81 billion; $493 million) worth of infrastructure spending and defer levies on foreign workers in the marine and process sectors for another year, Heng told lawmakers on Monday. He also extended rebates on corporate income taxes.

“Given the uneven performance across different sectors, we need to go beyond general stimulus,” he said in a prepared speech.

Singapore is having to navigate immediate growth risks — such as weak consumer demand and the rising backlash against free trade — alongside longer-term challenges, like a rapidly ageing population. The budget seeks to flesh out initiatives outlined by a government-appointed panel two weeks ago aimed at driving growth to 2 per cent to 3 per cent a year over the next decade.

“This budget gives a bird’s-eye view of the economy,” said Lawrence Loh, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Business School. “It covers all the critical bases, most of them quite expected, outlining the report of the Committee on the Future Economy.”

Singapore’s government is fiscally conservative since it’s mandated by law to run a balanced budget over its term of office. Heng raised the budget surplus in the year ending March to S$5.2 billion compared with a previously estimated S$3.4 billion after spending targets were missed and revenue improved slightly. The surplus will narrow to S$1.9 billion in the year beginning April 1, or 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product.

— Bloomberg

More from Economy

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

Also In Economy

January credit growth remains anaemic

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors