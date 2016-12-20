Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Shaikh Khalifa Excellence Award winners honoured

The award was launched by ADCCI as a road map and a methodology for continuous improvement

  • Shaikh Saif and other officials with the winners.Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Saif honouring Ahmed Abood Al Boasy, Group CEO of Fast Rent A Car with the trophy.Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Winners of the Shaikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) were honoured on Tuesday during a ceremony at Emirates Palace.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and was attended by Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Speaking during the ceremony, Saeed Abdul Jaleel Al Fahmi, Chairman of the Award’s Higher Committee, said that throughout the 15 years since its establishment, the award was able to attract more companies and organisations with every passing year. He pointed out that more than 2,000 companies have registered for this year’s edition of the award.

Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, First Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said that the Chamber organises the award due to its strong belief in the role SKEA plays in promoting a culture of excellence and quality.

The award was launched by ADCCI as a road map and a methodology for continuous improvement aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Business Sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

 

Winners:

  • Gulf Diagnostic Centre (Health-Silver)
  • Nightingale Home Health Care (Health-Silver)
  • Lifeline Hospital’s Musaffah Branch (Health-Silver)
  • Dalma Mall (Commercial and Service Sector)
  • Tamani Marina Hotel (Tourism sector)
  • Fast Rent-A-Car (Services sector)
  • Smartworld (services sector)
  • TASC Outsourcing (Services sector)
  • Al Torath International (Construction sector)
  • Nikai Electronics (Commercial sector)
  • Al Rostamani Exchange (gold category)
  • Dubai Aviation Engineering Products (Government service sector)
  • Borouge (Oil and Gas)
  • Imdaad (Services sector)
  • Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Banking sector)
  • Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (Diamond award-Government service sector)
  • DP World (Commercial sector)

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Mussafah
follow this tag on MGNMussafah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Mussafah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
 

Winners:

Read More

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party