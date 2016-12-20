Shaikh Khalifa Excellence Award winners honoured
Abu Dhabi: Winners of the Shaikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) were honoured on Tuesday during a ceremony at Emirates Palace.
The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and was attended by Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Speaking during the ceremony, Saeed Abdul Jaleel Al Fahmi, Chairman of the Award’s Higher Committee, said that throughout the 15 years since its establishment, the award was able to attract more companies and organisations with every passing year. He pointed out that more than 2,000 companies have registered for this year’s edition of the award.
Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, First Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said that the Chamber organises the award due to its strong belief in the role SKEA plays in promoting a culture of excellence and quality.
The award was launched by ADCCI as a road map and a methodology for continuous improvement aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Business Sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
Winners:
- Gulf Diagnostic Centre (Health-Silver)
- Nightingale Home Health Care (Health-Silver)
- Lifeline Hospital’s Musaffah Branch (Health-Silver)
- Dalma Mall (Commercial and Service Sector)
- Tamani Marina Hotel (Tourism sector)
- Fast Rent-A-Car (Services sector)
- Smartworld (services sector)
- TASC Outsourcing (Services sector)
- Al Torath International (Construction sector)
- Nikai Electronics (Commercial sector)
- Al Rostamani Exchange (gold category)
- Dubai Aviation Engineering Products (Government service sector)
- Borouge (Oil and Gas)
- Imdaad (Services sector)
- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Banking sector)
- Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (Diamond award-Government service sector)
- DP World (Commercial sector)