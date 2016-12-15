Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Services sector to become key driver of UAE’s trade growth between now and 2030

Businesses focusing on tourism and travel accounted for 58 per cent of services exports last year

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive
Tourists at City Sightseeing Bus in Downtown, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Businesses focused on the services sector are expected to fare better compared to other sectors in the UAE‘s trade growth amid global macroeconomic volatility, unexpected political developments in US and UK, and a persistent low oil price environment, according to HSBC Trade Forecast.

The bi-annual research series forecasts a full bilateral set of trade flows for total imports and exports of goods between 180 pairs of countries.

Latest data shows that despite the global and regional economic headwinds, the UAE’s relative economic diversity, the country’s services sector — particularly travel and tourism — will drive the rate of the country’s trade growth between now and 2030.

While the hydrocarbon sector will continue to contribute to the majority of trade volumes, its growth rate is anticipated to be slower in the forecast period.

The UAE has been one of the most successful countries in the region for its diversification efforts, and this strategy has been supported by investment in services such as tourism and financial services. HSBC’s research shows that the contribution of services to total exports in the country rose from 16 per cent in 2000 to 23 per cent in 2015.

“We see across the world that countries that value diversification are the ones that are best able to navigate today’s complex market conditions. The UAE’s investment in services, and tourism in particular, is reflective of the government’s well thought out, forward-looking approach,” said Ahmad Abdelaal, Regional Head of Corporate Clients Coverage MENA and Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC UAE.

Businesses focusing on tourism and travel in particular have benefited, with the sector accounting for 58 per cent of services exports last year; up from 43 per cent in 2000. Additionally, HSBC forecasts this share to increase to 62 per cent by 2030.

Projects such as Expo 2020 and Abu Dhabi’s Surface Transport Master Plan are the type of initiatives that are anticipated to drive growth in services. In particular, expectations for the growth in tourism and travel appears to be reiterated by estimates from the UAE Ministry of the Economy, which indicate that the sector will expand 5.4 per cent annually over the next decade and be worth Dh236.8 billion by 2026, up from Dh134 billion last year.

Related Links

“As a result of the focus on this area and factors such as technological advances, rising consumer spending and falling travel costs fuelling the services sector, businesses operating in this space will benefit from more opportunities than those companies focused primarily on merchandise trade,” said Abdelaal.

Despite the growing importance of services sector the oil sector continues to be a crucial factor for confidence and as a source of funding for investment, with petroleum products contributing to around 40 per cent of projected growth in merchandise exports in the decade to 2030.

While transport equipment will contribute 18 per cent to total import growth in 2016-20 and 15 per cent in 2021-30, while industrial machinery makes up 12-13 per cent of growth over the entire period.

Globally as merchandise exports are anticipated to have contracted by about 3 per cent in nominal terms this year, while cross-border sales of services have risen 1 per cent in nominal terms according to the research. HSBC forecasts the combined value of goods and services trade flows till 2030 to reach $50 trillion (Dh183.65 trillion), but in the context of the unpredictable nature of political and economic events across the world, if these downside risks come into effect, the bank anticipates its projections to drop by 3% to $48.8 trillion in this alternative scenario.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party