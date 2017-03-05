Saudi non-oil private sector growth picks up momentum

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi non-oil private sector growth picks up momentum

Egypt business conditions worsen for seventeenth straight month

Image Credit: Reuters
The Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh. Business conditions in Saudi Arabia are at the quickest rate since August 2015.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector saw a further pick-up in growth momentum in February, with business conditions improving at the quickest rate since August 2015.

Output and new orders rose sharply in February, with the rate of expansion in the latter picking up to an 18-month high. Firms raised their input buying at a steep pace to accommodate higher output and due to projections of further improvements in market demand in the coming months.

Despite the robust upturn in new work, the rate of job creation remained only slight, however. On the price front, ongoing cost pressures led firms to raise their output charges for the fourth consecutive month.

“Faster output and new orders were the main driver behind the higher PMI reading in February, signalling faster growth in the non-oil private sector last month. However this has yet to translate into increased employment in the sector. Nevertheless, firms appear to be relatively optimistic about prospects for the coming year,” said Khatija Haque, head of Mena research at Emirates NBD.

Higher raw material costs was the primary factor behind another increase in total input costs as wage inflation remained comparatively mild. The rate of output inflation was modest, however. According to panellists, competitive pressures had restricted firms’ abilities to pass on higher input costs to clients.

The Egyptian non-oil private sector continued on a downward path in February, as business conditions worsened for the seventeenth straight month. The latest downturn was led by sharp declines in both output and new work. However, the respective rates of contraction softened since January.

Firms reduced their payroll numbers again due to lower output requirements. Meanwhile, the weak exchange rate relative to the US dollar continued to be a key factor behind steep increases in output charges and cost burdens.

“While the PMI data still indicated a contraction in Egypt’s private sector in February, the headline index rose to its highest level in six months. New export orders were only marginally lower than in January, signalling improving external demand, and the rate of decline in output was slower last month,” said Tim Fox, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD.

Underlying the overall worsening in business conditions were further reductions in output and new work on subdued demand, challenging economic conditions and high inflationary pressures. New export business also declined in February, the twentieth successive month in which this has been the case.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Blockchain tech gains traction in Dubai

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'