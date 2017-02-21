Saudi cabinet approves unified VAT agreement
Riyadh: The Saudi cabinet approved the Unified Agreement for Value Added Tax (VAT) on Monday. The agreement, announced during the 37th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, will be implemented throughout the GCC.
The cabinet also discussed the commitment of GCC embassies and consulates to ensure that the medical screening process for newly arriving expatriates is applied as part of the health check-up mission launched by the executive board of the GCC Health Ministers Council.