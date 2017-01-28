S&P lowers Sharjah rating on rising debt burden but outlook stable

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

S&P lowers Sharjah rating on rising debt burden but outlook stable

Ratings agency expects emirate’s deficit for 2014-2017 to average close to 3% of GDP

Gulf News
 

Dubai: S&P Global Ratings has lowered it rating on the emirate of Sharjah to ‘BBB+/A-2’, citing an increased debt burden.

The agency said Sharjah’s debt as a percentage of GDP had rapidly increased since 2014 due to persistent fiscal deficits and increased capital spending.

“The downgrade reflects an accumulation of government debt above our expectations for 2016 and our revised assumption of elevated fiscal expenditure over 2017-2020, leading to a slower fiscal consolidation path. We now expect interest expenditures to stay above 5 [per cent] of revenues over this period, despite the likely introduction of revenue-raising measures,” the agency said in a statement. “Although we project the emirate’s economy will gradually recover in 2017-2020, we think fiscal consolidation will be slower than we initially anticipated.”

S&P said it expects the government deficit for 2014-2017 to average close to 3 per cent of GDP, in comparison with 1 per cent of GDP between 2010 and 2013.

“Government gross debt has increased to an average of 13.4 per cent of GDP over the past three years, and we anticipate that it will continue to increase, reaching an average of 18.9 per cent of GDP during 2017-2020,” the statement said. “Similarly, the emirate’s net debt has increased rapidly since 2014, with an average of 9.4 per cent of GDP during 2014-2016. We now project that it will be about 15.9 per cent of GDP on average during 2017-2020.”

S&P said Sharjah’s gross and net debt levels as a percentage of GDP are moderate.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Expo 2020 Dubai invests Dh2b in UAE economy

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads